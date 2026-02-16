Japan's GDP falls short of expectations

Japan's GDP falls short of expectations

TOKYO
Japans GDP falls short of expectations

Japanese economic growth fell short of market expectations in late 2025, official data showed Monday, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to stimulate activity after her recent election landslide.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's fourth-biggest economy expanded by just 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, undershooting market forecasts of growth of 0.4 percent.

The growth follows a contraction of 0.7 percent -- revised downwards from an earlier reading of minus 0.6 percent -- in the previous quarter.

Growth in private consumption, and private residential and corporate investments, contributed to the expansion, according to the cabinet office data.

In calendar 2025, Japan's economy grew 1.1 percent, after a 0.2-percent contraction in 2024, the data from the cabinet office showed.

On an annualised basis, GDP expanded by 0.2 percent in the three months through December, significantly weaker than the median economist estimate of 1.6 percent growth.

Takaichi became Japan's first woman prime minister in October and called snap elections for February 8.

The vote saw her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) win a historic two-thirds majority in the lower house.

In November, her government pushed through a 21.3-trillion-yen ($139-billion) stimulus package aimed at boosting growth.

It included energy subsidies, cash handouts, and investment incentives in key fields like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

It also included funds for expanded spending on defence, as China increases military activities in the wider region.

Her spending plans have however worried investors.

Japan's debts are more than twice the size of the country's economy, with the highest ratio among advanced economies.

Last month, yields on long-term Japanese bonds hit record highs after Takaichi pledged temporarily to exempt food from a consumption tax to ease the pain of inflation on households.

"The minuscule rebound in activity last quarter may embolden PM Takaichi to press ahead with even more fiscal loosening," Marcel Thieliant at Capital Economics said Monday.

The weak growth "implies that the large supplementary budget passed at the end of November provided no boost to public spending last quarter just yet," Thieliant said in a note.

"In fact, sluggish economic activity increases the chances that Takaichi will not only press ahead with suspending the sales tax on food but enact a supplementary budget during the first half of the fiscal year that starts in April already rather than wait until the end of this year," he added.

The weak growth is however not expected to deter the Bank of Japan from hiking interest rates later this year, according to economists.

Falls,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude
LATEST NEWS

  1. Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

    Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

  2. Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

    Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

  3. Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

    Azerbaijan jails ex-Karabakh leader for 20 years on war crimes charge

  4. Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

    Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

  5. Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

    Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria
Recommended
UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official
Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000

Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye reaches nearly 386,000
Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data

Home prices decline in real terms in January: Official data
Frances Macron eyes fighter jet deal in India

France's Macron eyes fighter jet deal in India
Türkiye cocoa exports hit all-time high of $1.7 billion in 2025

Türkiye cocoa exports hit all-time high of $1.7 billion in 2025
Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth

Turkish cosmetics sector rides ‘Turkish Beauty’ wave to global growth
Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football

Türkiye seeks to expand sports tourism beyond football
WORLD Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Supreme leader says Iran can sink US warship as Geneva talks conclude

Iran's supreme leader warned on Tuesday that the country had the ability to sink a U.S. warship deployed to the Gulf, as fresh talks between the two sides concluded in Switzerland.

ECONOMY UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

UK unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.2 pct: official

Britain's unemployment rate rose to a five-year high of 5.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed Tuesday, as the country's economy struggled to grow.

SPORTS Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray set for Juventus clash at home

Galatasaray welcomes Juventus to Istanbul on Feb. 17 for the first leg ofa Champions League playoff clash, with the Turkish champion looking to capitalize on a surge of domestic momentum against the Italian side.  
﻿