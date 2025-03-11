Japan's economy grew by 2.2 percent in fourth quarter

Japan's economy grew by 2.2 percent in fourth quarter

TOKYO
Japans economy grew by 2.2 percent in fourth quarter

Japan’s has cut its estimate for its economic growth in the last quarter of the year to a 2.2 percent annual pace from 2.8 percent as consumer spending hit demand.

The Cabinet Office said on Tuesday that Japan’s real gross domestic product also was lower due to higher private inventories than earlier reported.

It was the third straight quarter of expansion, and the government maintains that the economy is moderately recovering.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, seasonally adjusted real GDP grew 0.6 percent, revised from 0.7 percent.

Private demand shrank 0.3 percent, worse than the 0.1 percent given earlier. Exports grew 1 percent, instead of the earlier 1.1 percent.

The government kept unchanged its finding that the Japanese economy grew at a meager 0.1 percent annual rate, the fourth straight year of expansion.

The outlook for Japan is clouded by uncertainties about the future course for the U.S. economy and policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, especially tariffs.

Japanese companies rely heavily on foreign trade, and tariffs on Japanese exports as well as those of China and other neighboring Asian nations, as well as Mexico and Canada, would reverberate across the globe.

Trade Minister Yoji Muto said on March 10 he had asked U.S. government officials to exempt Japan from vehicle and metal tariffs, but there was no sign Washington would agree to the request.

Muto met U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials in Washington on March 10. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war
Argentinas Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal
Türk Telekom’s net income 8.5 billion Turkish Liras in 2024

Türk Telekom’s net income 8.5 billion Turkish Liras in 2024
Some 7.5 million German tourists expected this year

Some 7.5 million German tourists expected this year
Bayraktar to attend major energy conference in Houston

Bayraktar to attend major energy conference in Houston
Recession worries, trade wars leave markets in turmoil

Recession worries, trade wars leave markets in turmoil
US energy chief vows reversal of Biden climate policies

US energy chief vows reversal of Biden climate policies
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿