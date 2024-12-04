Japan's crown prince, princess visit Türkiye to mark diplomatic milestone

ANKARA
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Ankara on Tuesday evening, beginning their first official visit to Türkiye.

The trip commemorates the centennial of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The royal couple is scheduled to attend a dinner in Ankara hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday.

They are set to return to Japan on Sunday.

Historical ties between Japan and Türkiye began during the Meiji Era (1868–1912). This included a visit to the Ottoman Empire by Prince and Princess Komatsu of Japan, which was later reciprocated in 1890 by the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul.

Tragically, Ertuğrul sank off Wakayama Prefecture after encountering a typhoon, claiming over 500 lives. Survivors were rescued and cared for in Japan, and annual memorial ceremonies are held in both countries to honor this shared history.

Diplomatic relations were paused during World War II but were revitalized postwar through visits by Japanese royals, including Prince Mikasa. Both nations have supported each other in times of crisis, such as Japan's assistance after the 1999 Türkiye earthquake and Türkiye's aid during the 2011 tsunami in Japan.

CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
