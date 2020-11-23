Japanese traveler exhibits 'Turkish cat' in Japan

  • November 23 2020 07:00:00

Japanese traveler exhibits 'Turkish cat' in Japan

TOKYO-Anadolu Agency
Japanese traveler exhibits Turkish cat in Japan

Mayu Koga, a Japanese traveler, photographer, and cat lover who held a “Turkish cat” photo exhibition in Japan, said cats in Turkey and Turkish people's interaction with them are the best compared to other countries she has traveled to.

She reflected Turkish people’s interaction with cats in the photos she took during her two-week-long visit to the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul and was impressed to see cats living freely even in hotspots of the city.

Mayu shared the photos with the Japanese public in an exhibition organized with contributions of Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute - an institute promoting Turkish culture.

“The place that I love the most in the whole world is Istanbul. That’s because a lot of cats live there. Its people are cat-friendly and helpful,” Mayu said.

It was easy to notice that the people in Istanbul feed the cats living outside, helping them have a good life, she added, defining the relation between people and cats in the city as the “perfect bond”.

Mayu said she was impressed that people took care of the cats living outside, leaving food bowls and water for them on the streets and outside their windows, which is rare in most countries.

“I observed that cats have a care-free life in Istanbul. They can freely go through windows and return to their favorite places as they wish. Besides, as Turkish cats are able to eat a lot, they look chubbier and cuter,” she added.

Japanese traveler exhibits Turkish cat in Japan

Mayu noted she visited Greece, Croatia, Malta, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Morocco, and Taiwan as well, and that interaction between cats and people in those places was not comparable with that in Turkey.

She also said she was surprised to see a road sign in Istanbul that read: “Caution: Cats may come out!”.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

    Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

  2. Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

    Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

  3. Breathtaking autumn scenes from Turkey's Bolu

    Breathtaking autumn scenes from Turkey's Bolu

  4. More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

    More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

  5. Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry

    Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry
Recommended
Volunteer works for church he discovered in his garden

Volunteer works for church he discovered in his garden
Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual

Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual
Goddess statue unearthed in central Turkey

Goddess statue unearthed in central Turkey
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual Sunday

Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual Sunday
Acıpayam Canyon prepares to host nature lovers

Acıpayam Canyon prepares to host nature lovers
WORLD Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks on Nov. 24, his chief of staff said, even as Donald Trump clung to unsubstantiated claims of fraud despite growing dissent from within his own party.
ECONOMY Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

An agricultural engineer in the eastern province of Şırnak has advised the unemployed people to breed Californian worms, telling that he produces three tones of worm fertilizer a month by only working an hour a day.
SPORTS Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete İlke Özyüksel bagged a gold medal on Nov. 20 in the Modern Pentathlon U24 Junior European Championships in Drzonkow, Poland.