Japan, S Korea endure hottest summer on record

Japan, S Korea endure hottest summer on record

TOKYO
Japan, S Korea endure hottest summer on record

Japan and South Korea sweltered this year through the hottest summers since records began, their weather agencies said Monday.

Temperatures the world over have soared in recent years as climate change creates ever more erratic weather patterns.

Japan's average temperature between June and August "was 2.36C above the standard value, which marked the hottest summer since records began in 1898," according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

During that same period in South Korea, the average temperature was 25.7C, "the highest since data collection began in 1973," the Korea Meteorological Administration said in a press release.

The previous record over the same period was 25.6C, set just last year.

In Japan the scorching heat left some 84,521 people hospitalized nationwide from May 1 to Aug. 24 this year, up slightly from 83,414 during the same period last year, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Japan's beloved cherry trees are blooming earlier due to the warmer climate, or sometimes not fully blossoming because autumns and winters are not cold enough to trigger flowering, experts say.

The famous snowcap of Mount Fuji was absent for the longest recorded period last year, not appearing until early November, compared with the average of early October.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

    Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

  2. Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

    Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

  3. Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

    Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

  4. AKP spokesperson says PKK disbandment must include all affiliates

    AKP spokesperson says PKK disbandment must include all affiliates

  5. Türkiye expected to host over 2 mln cruise tourists by end of 2025

    Türkiye expected to host over 2 mln cruise tourists by end of 2025
Recommended
Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage
NATO chief expects clarity soon on Europes contribution to Ukraine guarantees

NATO chief expects 'clarity' soon on Europe's contribution to Ukraine guarantees
Rights group says 10 killed in Indonesia protests

Rights group says 10 killed in Indonesia protests
Hope dwindles for survivors days after deadly Afghan quake

Hope dwindles for survivors days after deadly Afghan quake
China unstoppable, says Xi with Kim, Putin at his side

China 'unstoppable', says Xi with Kim, Putin at his side
11 dead in US strike on drug-carrying boat from Venezuela: Trump

11 dead in US strike on drug-carrying boat from Venezuela: Trump
OSCE dissolves group on Karabakh issue

OSCE dissolves group on Karabakh issue
WORLD Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Three days of protests by families of Israeli hostages erupted in Jerusalem and was marked by tense scenes on Sept. 3, as Israel’s military faces a growing trust crisis over its Gaza City plan.

ECONOMY Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Türkiye's annual inflation rate fell to 32.95 percent in August, official data has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Turkish men’s national basketball team will take on tournament favorite Serbia on Sept. 3 in a match to decide the winner of EuroBasket Group A.
﻿