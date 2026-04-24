Japan inflation heats up in March, energy prices fall

Japan inflation heats up in March, energy prices fall

TOKYO
Japan inflation heats up in March, energy prices fall

Rice is displayed for sale outside a store in Tokyo on April 24, 2026. Japan's core inflation accelerated to 1.8 percent in March, government data showed April 24, largely driven by rising food prices. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

Japan's core inflation accelerated to 1.8 percent in March, government data showed on Arpil 24, largely driven by rising food prices.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has promised to fight inflation as a major priority, with public discontent over rising prices a contributor to the downfall of her two predecessors.

The year-on-year rise in consumer prices, which excludes volatile fresh food, jumped from 1.6 percent in February, and was higher than market expectations of 1.7 percent.

Japan's central bank warned last month that it expected inflation to increase because of the "recent rise in crude oil prices" caused by the Middle East war.

Inflation fell in February to its lowest level since 2022.

But energy prices fell year-on-year in March and the cost of gasoline tumbled by 5.4 percent after the government began an emergency subsidy program to drive down the cost.

Conversely, food prices, other than fresh products, jumped 5.2 percent year-on-year.

"A weak yen also lifted goods prices, including household durables, reflecting higher import costs," said Taro Kimura of Bloomberg Economics.

Japan depends on the Middle East for around 95 percent of its oil imports.

The country began tapping its stockpiles, among the world's largest, in March.

Japan, long haunted by the threat of deflation, has been facing a sustained rise in consumer prices since spring 2022.

To contain it, the country's central bank began tightening interest rates in March 2024, after 10 years of ultra-accommodative monetary policy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

    ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

  2. Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

    Anzac dawn service held at Gallipoli on 111th anniversary

  3. Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

    Türkiye expects major tourism boost as Formula 1 returns

  4. Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

    Ankara steps up preparations for NATO summit

  5. Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground

    Istanbul police seize thousands of gun parts hidden underground
Recommended
Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source
Confidence falls in services and retail, rises in construction

Confidence falls in services and retail, rises in construction
Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations increase

Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations increase
IEA sees tight liquefied natural gas markets through 2027

IEA sees 'tight' liquefied natural gas markets through 2027
Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026

Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026
Tour of Türkiye to promote, boost Turkish cycling tourism

Tour of Türkiye to promote, boost Turkish cycling tourism
Chinese EVs geared up to dominate worlds biggest auto show

Chinese EVs geared up to dominate world's biggest auto show
WORLD Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

Palestinians in the West Bank and a central area of Gaza began voting on April 25 in municipal elections in the first vote since the Gaza war, marked by a narrow political field and widespread disillusionment.
ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

‘Intercontinental Derby’ to decide path of Süper Lig race

Türkiye’s most storied football rivalry takes center stage on April 26 as Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in a match that could decide the Süper Lig title, with both sides desperate to recover from shock exits in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.  
﻿