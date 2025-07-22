Japan eyes tariff deal with US after election results

Japan eyes tariff deal with US after election results

TOKYO
Japan eyes tariff deal with US after election results

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, center, and Japan's lead trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, center right, with their delegations, pose for a group photo, at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan’s top tariff negotiator said he is aiming to reach a trade agreement with the U.S. before reciprocal tariffs take effect on Aug. 1, Kyodo News agency reported Tuesday.

“I don’t have [such a concern],” Ryosei Akazawa told reporters on July 21 at an airport near Washington, DC when asked if Japan’s election results would complicate talks.

The ruling coalition lost its upper house majority elections on July 20.

“I believe that both Japan and the United States have a desire to reach some kind of agreement by then,” he added, referring to the upcoming deadline for a pause on President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC however that the administration is “more concerned with high-quality deals” and “we’re not going to rush for the sake of doing deals.”

Akazawa, in Washington for an eighth round of talks, arrived a day after the election, where Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition lost its upper house majority.

Before Akazawa's arrival, Bessent also pointed out that the priorities of the U.S. are not the internal workings of the Japanese government but getting the best deal for the American people.

Tokyo and Washington have been negotiating a deal to avoid 25 percent U.S. tariffs on Japanese exports to the world's largest economy.

On July 7, Trump notified several U.S. trading partners of increased country-specific "reciprocal tariff" rates, with Japan due to be subject to 25% tariffs as of Aug. 1 unless another deal is reached beforehand.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft

Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft

    Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft

  2. US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

    US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

  3. Türkiye lands 2.4 bln euro green financing for railway link to Nakhchivan

    Türkiye lands 2.4 bln euro green financing for railway link to Nakhchivan

  4. Türkiye releases footage of Greece’s migrant pushback

    Türkiye releases footage of Greece’s migrant pushback

  5. Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria

    Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria
Recommended
US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now
Domestic tourism spending soars in first quarter of 2025

Domestic tourism spending soars in first quarter of 2025
US Treasury officials meet with regional financial representatives in Turkiye

US Treasury officials meet with regional financial representatives in Turkiye
US Treasury chief Bessent calls for Fed internal review

US Treasury chief Bessent calls for Fed 'internal review'
France jails 3 in champagne human trafficking case

France jails 3 in champagne human trafficking case
Eutelsat strikes global satellite internet deal with UK govt

Eutelsat strikes global satellite internet deal with UK gov't
WORLD US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO

US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO

The United States on Tuesday announced it has left UNESCO, saying the U.N. cultural and education agency, best known for establishing world heritage sites, is biased against Israel and promotes "divisive" causes.
ECONOMY US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that he did not see a reason for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign immediately, a day after calling for a review of the Fed.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿