Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

  • March 12 2021 07:00:00

Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

ISTANBUL
Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

An Istanbul court has indicted an Azerbaijani social media influencer, Fariz Bakhshaliyev, for public incitement to hatred or hostility after sharing a video that made a massive splash on social media.

The prosecutor stated that Bakhshaliyev acted with the intention of creating social indignation while demanding that he should be sentenced to imprisonment for up to one and a half years for this reason.

In a video shared last year under the name of “social experiment,” a 9-year-old water seller, identified only by the initials M.B.K., was seen giving 10 Turkish Liras ($1.30) to Bakhshaliyev, who asked him for money because he was hungry.

After the footage went viral on social media, it was determined that the video was actually fake as a result of works carried out by police terms, and Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation for the same.

Bakhshaliyev, however, stated that he shot many videos about children who make a living by selling water and that he acted to raise awareness on social media about them.

He also stressed that there was no criminal intent in the incident.

But the family of M.B.K. noted that their son was humiliated in the video, that the psychology of their child was deteriorated due to the incident, and that they were offended as a family in the society.

Bakhshaliyev will appear before the judge at the Bakırköy Criminal Court in the coming days.

Turkey, YouTuber,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Xiaomi phones made in Turkey to go on sale in April: Minister

    Xiaomi phones made in Turkey to go on sale in April: Minister

  2. Virus variants spreading fast in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus variants spreading fast in Turkey, says health minister

  3. Turkey seeks its legal rights for F-35s together with US companies: Defense body head

    Turkey seeks its legal rights for F-35s together with US companies: Defense body head

  4. Oktay rebuffs criticisms against presidential system

    Oktay rebuffs criticisms against presidential system

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,290 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,835,989

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,290 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,835,989
Recommended
Turkey launches website to share fight on coronavirus

Turkey launches website to share fight on coronavirus
Turkey to start human trials on 5 more vaccine candidates, says minister

Turkey to start human trials on 5 more vaccine candidates, says minister
Istanbul to start tracking virus IDs at public spaces

Istanbul to start tracking virus IDs at public spaces

Turkey blasts US parole ruling for diplomats killer

Turkey blasts US parole ruling for diplomat's killer
Turkey marks centennial anniversary of national anthem

Turkey marks centennial anniversary of national anthem
Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell
WORLD Brazil hospitals buckle in absence of national virus plan

Brazil hospitals buckle in absence of national virus plan

Brazil’s hospitals are faltering as a highly contagious coronavirus variant tears through the country, the president insists on unproven treatments and the only attempt to create a national plan to contain COVID-19 has just fallen short.
ECONOMY Turkey, EU to hold event for SMEs

Turkey, EU to hold event for SMEs

The EU and Turkey are collaborating to host an event for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on March 15-16 in Ankara.
SPORTS Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray announced on March 10 that it parted ways with Younes Belhanda.