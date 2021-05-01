İztuzu beach welcomes endangered sea turtles

MUĞLA

Loggerhead sea turtles, also known as Caretta caretta, started laying eggs on the İztuzu beach in Turkey’s

western province of Muğla, the Environment Ministry said April 29.

“Caretta carettas have started to lay eggs on the Iztuzu beach. The spawning areas on the beach, where around 700 nests have been recorded in the last five years, are taken under protection. The cubs will hatch and meet the sea after about 60 days,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey is one of the most important nesting areas for this endangered species. Every year they come to the shore in early summer and lay eggs.

Volunteers guard the beaches along the Mediterranean Sea in Turkey to protect the baby turtles.