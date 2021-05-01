İztuzu beach welcomes endangered sea turtles

  • May 01 2021 07:00:00

İztuzu beach welcomes endangered sea turtles

MUĞLA
İztuzu beach welcomes endangered sea turtles

 

Loggerhead sea turtles, also known as Caretta caretta, started laying eggs on the İztuzu beach in Turkey’s
western province of Muğla, the Environment Ministry said April 29.

“Caretta carettas have started to lay eggs on the Iztuzu beach. The spawning areas on the beach, where around 700 nests have been recorded in the last five years, are taken under protection. The cubs will hatch and meet the sea after about 60 days,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey is one of the most important nesting areas for this endangered species. Every year they come to the shore in early summer and lay eggs.

Volunteers guard the beaches along the Mediterranean Sea in Turkey to protect the baby turtles.

TURKEY Ministry protects all plants seeds of Turkey’s flora in 32 gene banks

Ministry protects all plants seeds of Turkey’s flora in 32 gene banks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  2. Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

    Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

  3. Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

    Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

  4. Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

    Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

  5. Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President

    Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President
Recommended
Canola fields in Turkey’s northwest turn yellow

Canola fields in Turkey’s northwest turn yellow
New cornflower species discovered in eastern Turkey

New cornflower species discovered in eastern Turkey
Ministry protects all plants seeds of Turkey’s flora in 32 gene banks

Ministry protects all plants seeds of Turkey’s flora in 32 gene banks
Turkey extends ban on layoffs to end-June

Turkey extends ban on layoffs to end-June
Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel
Turkey grants emergency authorization to Russias Sputnik V vaccine

Turkey grants emergency authorization to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
WORLD Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

A judge ordered the government on April 29 to explain why guards repeatedly flash light into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell overnight, an action her lawyers say may have led to a bruise over one eye as she awaits trial in an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020

Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020

Turkey ranked third in the world after China and India with an annual growth of 1.3 million tonnes in LNG imports in 2020, according to the latest report of the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL).
SPORTS Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş increased its points advantage to five in the Turkish Süper Lig after mid-week games as it prepares to take on Hatayspor on May 1.