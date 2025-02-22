İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050

İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050

IZMIR
İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050

Driven by rising migration, the country’s western province of İzmir’s population could reach 5.6 million by 2050, an official has pointed out.

“In the absence of immigration, İzmir's population is projected to decline to 4.3 million by 2050 instead. However, immigration to our city is ongoing and this will continue in the future as well,” Mehmet Yavuz from İzmir Development Agency (İZKA) explained at the İzmir Regional Plan’s introductory meeting.

İzmir’s current population stands around 4.5 million, according to data from the country’s official statistics office, TÜİK.

Yavuz explained that this shift will result in a 37 percent increase in İzmir’s overall population, while the number of households is expected to rise by 73 percent, translating to the addition of approximately one million new homes to the city.

He also highlighted İzmir’s aging demographics, saying that currently 12 percent of the city's population is over 65, but by 2050, it is estimated that one in every four residents will be 65 or older.

This shift in demographics and housing needs requires some changes in urban planning, infrastructure and resource management.

Yavuz noted that İzmir’s urban expansion requires especially decentralized development, proposing Aliağa, Torbalı and Kemalpaşa as subregional centers to ease pressure on the city core.

The İzmir Regional Plan, developed under the Industry and Technology Ministry, aims to optimize the city’s resources for sustainable economic, social and cultural development.

Speaking at the event, İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban also emphasized the importance of planning to ensure efficient use of resources and proactive problem-solving.

Referring to expected population growth, Elban also underlined the need for proper development. “We must properly develop, make effective use of the little resources we have, anticipate future issues and devise strategies to address such issues with less money and effort."

Türkiye, Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

    Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

  2. Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

    Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

  3. NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

    NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

  4. Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

    Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

  5. State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

    State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Recommended
Istanbul hair transplant boom shifts focus to more European clients

Istanbul hair transplant boom shifts focus to more European clients
Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match

Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match
Air crashes in Türkiye hit 9-year high: Report

Air crashes in Türkiye hit 9-year high: Report
Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma

Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma
Peace cannot be sustained without economic development, prosperity: Fidan

Peace cannot be sustained without economic development, prosperity: Fidan
Erdoğan says AKP congress to mark new era

Erdoğan says AKP congress to mark 'new era'
WORLD Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Hamas paraded six Israeli hostages, some looking dazed and others elated, before cheering crowds at two meticulously recorded ceremonies in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
ECONOMY Business world faces radical changes with golden collars redefining it

Business world faces radical changes with 'golden collars' redefining it

Stellantis Türkiye Chief Commercial Officer Ayça Furth predicts significant transformations in the business landscape over the next five years.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿