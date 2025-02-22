İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050

IZMIR

Driven by rising migration, the country’s western province of İzmir’s population could reach 5.6 million by 2050, an official has pointed out.

“In the absence of immigration, İzmir's population is projected to decline to 4.3 million by 2050 instead. However, immigration to our city is ongoing and this will continue in the future as well,” Mehmet Yavuz from İzmir Development Agency (İZKA) explained at the İzmir Regional Plan’s introductory meeting.

İzmir’s current population stands around 4.5 million, according to data from the country’s official statistics office, TÜİK.

Yavuz explained that this shift will result in a 37 percent increase in İzmir’s overall population, while the number of households is expected to rise by 73 percent, translating to the addition of approximately one million new homes to the city.

He also highlighted İzmir’s aging demographics, saying that currently 12 percent of the city's population is over 65, but by 2050, it is estimated that one in every four residents will be 65 or older.

This shift in demographics and housing needs requires some changes in urban planning, infrastructure and resource management.

Yavuz noted that İzmir’s urban expansion requires especially decentralized development, proposing Aliağa, Torbalı and Kemalpaşa as subregional centers to ease pressure on the city core.

The İzmir Regional Plan, developed under the Industry and Technology Ministry, aims to optimize the city’s resources for sustainable economic, social and cultural development.

Speaking at the event, İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban also emphasized the importance of planning to ensure efficient use of resources and proactive problem-solving.

Referring to expected population growth, Elban also underlined the need for proper development. “We must properly develop, make effective use of the little resources we have, anticipate future issues and devise strategies to address such issues with less money and effort."