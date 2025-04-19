İzmir’s Alaçatı celebrates 14th herb festival

IZMIR

The 14th edition of the Alaçatı Herb Festival has kicked off in the picturesque town of Alaçatı in the western city of İzmir’s Çeşme district, with this year's theme being "Earth, Time, and Taste."

The festival is dedicated to celebrating seasonal herbs, local flavors and medicinal plants.

With great enthusiasm from visitors, the festival showcases a variety of seasonal herbs that are available for purchase at the various stands, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

At the festival, traditional Turkish flavors are reinterpreted with a modern twist, offering festival-goers a unique culinary experience.

The festival’s activities include literature meetings, children’s events, exhibitions, workshops, performances, competitions and concerts. At the heart of the event, “Chef’s Square” brings together renowned culinary experts.

With its lively program and a wide array of activities, the Alaçatı Herb Festival is set to provide visitors with a memorable experience until April 20, bringing together food lovers, artists and culture enthusiasts.