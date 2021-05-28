İzmir to host all-women motorcycle race

İZMİR
The western province of İzmir is preparing to host an all-female motorcycle race this week.

The event, which is jointly organized by the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF) and Yamaha Motors Turkey, will take place at the Ülkü Racing Circuit between May 29 and May 30.

Only female drivers from all age groups will take part in the race, the Yamaha R25 Women’s Cup. They will use their own motorcycles or ones provided by Yamaha.

“Families are not comfortable with the idea that women are competing in motorcycle races,” said Bekir Yunus Uçar, the head of the TMF.

The purpose of the event is to offer an opportunity for women to go out and show their self-confidence and courage on the racetrack, Uçar added.

Kenan Sofuğlu, a famous Turkish motorcyclist and the captain of the Turkish national team, is one of the promoters of the event.

Meanwhile, Yamaha Turkey has launched a program offering free driving lessons to female motorcycle enthusiasts.

The scheme aims to increase the number of women motorcycle drivers, said Bora Berker, the general manager of the company.

“We will offer free lessons this year to create jobs for women in the delivery services sector,” Berker added.

The TMF separately said the first leg of the Turkish Track Championship will be held this weekend at the Ülkü Racing Circuit without spectators.

The Biden administration has chosen to end a Trump-era waiver allowing for an American company to operate in Syria's YPG/PKK-controlled oil sector, according to a report published on May 27.

