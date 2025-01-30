İzmir prosecutor’s office launches probe into Gulf pollution

İZMİR

İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into those responsible for pollution in the İzmir Gulf.

The decision follows findings from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, which conducted inspections and filed a criminal complaint based on environmental violations. Media reports also contributed to the decision.

According to the prosecutor’s statement, the investigation will address offenses related to environmental pollution in the gulf. Meanwhile, ministry teams continue inspections in line with the İzmir Gulf Action Plan following recent reports of pollution and mass fish deaths.

Authorities are conducting ship inspections while also monitoring wastewater facilities operated by municipalities and industrial plants.

Public reports have played a crucial role in uncovering violations. After a social media post showed a river in İzmir turning red, environmental teams launched an immediate investigation. The İzmir Provincial Directorate found that sludge from the drinking water treatment plant of the İzmir Municipality was being discharged into Manda Stream and the gulf.

As a result, the İzmir Water and Sewerage Administration (İZSU) was fined 1,870,000 Turkish Liras ($52,280) under the Environmental Law.

On Jan. 17, an inspection in the Tire district revealed that untreated domestic wastewater from the Akmescit neighborhood was being directly discharged into Cuma Creak. This led to an additional 669,000 liras fine for İZSU.

Further violations were found at the Menemen Wastewater Treatment Plant, where effluent samples exceeded permissible discharge standards. On Jan. 23, İZSU was fined 1,392,000 liras.

Similar breaches were identified at several other treatment plants, some of which were responsible for repeated offenses.

Throughout 2024, a total of 4,936 environmental inspections were conducted across İzmir. Of these, 188 targeted solid waste storage and wastewater treatment facilities operated by the municipality, while the rest focused on industrial plants.

As a result, 207 businesses were fined a total of 119,955,000 liras for violating environmental regulations and 23 facilities were ordered to shut down. The municipality received fines totaling 16,358,000 liras, while industrial plants faced penalties amounting to 103,597,000 liras.