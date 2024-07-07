İzmir faces accelerating risk of sinking due to land subsidence

İZMİR

The annual subsidence of the ground in İzmir by 1 to 1.5 centimeters is exacerbating the rise in sea level beyond the global average, imperiling certain areas of the Aegean coastal city with the risk of submersion, an expert has said.

"Globally, sea levels rise by approximately 2.5 to 3 millimeters each year. In İzmir, this figure reaches 1.5 centimeters due to subsidence. İzmir is sinking. The area from Basmane to Alsancak consists of reclaimed land, and as these areas bear the weight of buildings, they gradually subside," explained Professor Dr. Doğan Yaşar from the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA).

Reflecting on the rainfall of November 26-27, 2023, which caused seawater to intrude approximately 300-400 meters inland in Alsancak, Yaşar emphasized this as a harbinger of future risks, particularly in previously marine areas now in use due to land reclamation.

"In the future, more water will inevitably encroach. In Basmane, we find seashells from several millennia ago, indicating its marine past. Regardless of how much land you reclaim, without preventive measures, the sea will reclaim its territory," he asserted.

Drawing parallels with Jakarta and Mexico City, Yaşar noted, "The subsidence there is much more rapid, at 10-15 centimeters per year. Their solution has been to evacuate these areas gradually, as combating nature's pace is futile."

He underscored that İzmir's paramount issue is neither transportation, odor, pollution, nor any other concern.

"In the long term, the sole issue is subsidence, which will persist," Yaşar warned that if the city subsides another 50 centimeters, remedial efforts would be futile.

"Building barriers is not a solution. Erecting walls is meaningless. You either elevate the terrain, which is costly but a matter of preference, or you gradually abandon and evacuate the area," he concluded.

İzmir, located in western Türkiye, is the country's third most populous city. It stands as a prominent hub for economic, historical and socio-cultural activities.

İzmir Port is the seventh largest in Türkiye with a crucial economic potential. To the west of İzmir lies the Urla Peninsula, renowned for its sea, beaches and thermal centers

As one of the historical tourism hubs of the country, the ancient city of Ephesus in the Selçuk district of İzmir hosted thousands of people.

The city of the Hellenistic and Roman periods, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, has been an important port city and cultural center throughout history.

After the initiation of the night museum project, Ephesus also welcomes its visitors during the night hours thanks to its lighting system. The historical city, which is visited by an average of 1 million people every year, hosted 2,196,104 people in 2023.