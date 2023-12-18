İYİ Party's six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

İYİ Party's six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

ISTANBUL
İYİ Partys six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

Amid the escalating internal turmoil within the İYİ (Good) Party, six out of 10 members in the party's Istanbul municipal council have tendered their resignations.

The resignations come in the wake of a contentious decision by the party's leadership to field its own candidates in all constituencies for next March's mayoral election, cutting off its longstanding alliance with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The İYİ Party's general administrative board, on Dec. 4, decided to break away from the successful electoral cooperation with the CHP, a strategy that played a crucial role in securing victories in key battlegrounds, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, during the 2019 polls.

The fallout from the party's solo run bid has been palpable, with a wave of resignations and dismissals among lawmakers and key figures within the party administration. The most recent development saw the İYİ Party's Istanbul municipal council group facing internal upheaval, as İbrahim Özkan, the party's council head and a proponent of electoral cooperation with the CHP, along with his five fellow council members, resigned.

"Principled politics requires being sincere and open-minded. If your words and actions do not inspire confidence, we cannot talk about principled politics," Özkan wrote on X on Dec. 17.

Among the other council members who submitted their resignations were Bora Kılıç, Oğuz Sarul, Sinan Gümüş, Uluer Kaya and Yakup Fındık.

İYİ Party officials advocating for an alliance with the CHP argue that running separate candidates could give the sole candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led People's Alliance a significant advantage in the megacity.

The CHP has already announced incumbent mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu as its candidate, while the ruling alliance's candidate is yet to be revealed.

Özkan's initial resignation on Dec. 12, at the request of İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener, paved the way for his reelection to fill the vacancy.

However, seven members supporting the resolution faced potential expulsion after the election results favored Özkan's reinstatement.

Notably absent from the election meeting was Suat Sarı, the party's spokesperson in the council, who announced his candidacy for the İYİ Party's Istanbul mayoral position.

In a press statement at the municipal building in Saraçhane quarter on Dec. 16, Özkan claimed that a significant portion of the party's Istanbul organization, roughly 80 percent, was in the process of resigning.

IYI Party, resigns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İYİ Partys six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

İYİ Party's six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party's six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

    İYİ Party's six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

  2. Ankara wants unconditional start of customs union talks with EU

    Ankara wants unconditional start of customs union talks with EU

  3. Erdoğan visits Hungary in bid to 'deepen strategic partnership'

    Erdoğan visits Hungary in bid to 'deepen strategic partnership'

  4. Fed rate-cut rally fades in markets

    Fed rate-cut rally fades in markets

  5. Kenya, EU ink 'historic' trade deal: President Ruto

    Kenya, EU ink 'historic' trade deal: President Ruto
Recommended
Tendency survey guides AKPs candidate choice in Istanbul

Tendency survey guides AKP's candidate choice in Istanbul
AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality

AKP mayor declares candidacy for Ankara municipality
İYİ Party faces escalating departures ahead of local elections

İYİ Party faces escalating departures ahead of local elections
Opposition rallies to sustain parliament group in wake of MP death

Opposition rallies to sustain parliament group in wake of MP death
İYİ Partys solo run bid sparks further key departures

İYİ Party's solo run bid sparks further key departures
CHP reveals mayoral candidates for big metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara

CHP reveals mayoral candidates for big metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara
WORLD Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war

Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war

Israel has faced mounting international pressure Monday over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza as it pressed on with its strikes in the besieged Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Fed rate-cut rally fades in markets

Fed rate-cut rally fades in markets

Stock markets fell yesterday as traders took a step back following last week's rally, with Federal Reserve officials looking to temper expectations the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates several times next year.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.