İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

MARDİN

Provincial and district leaders of the İYİ (Good) Party in the southeastern city of Mardin have resigned, citing their support for the government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

The mass resignations included Mardin’s provincial head Süleyman Akar and party leaderships in the Artuklu, Dargeçit, Midyat, Savur, Mazıdağı, Nusaybin and Yeşilli districts.

The İYİ Party has been the only major party in parliament that has not backed the initiative and chose not to participate in a special parliamentary commission set up to advance it.

In a statement, Akar and local officials described their decision as an act of “conscientious and historical responsibility.”

“No individual’s blood should be shed in these lands anymore, no child should be left motherless and no mother should be left childless,” Akar said. “Positions, titles and duties will be sacrificed for this, as long as lasting peace, justice and tranquility prevail in Türkiye.”

As part of the initiative, PKK first declared a ceasefire and later announced its decision to dissolve itself and lay down arms.