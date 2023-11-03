İYİ Party MP resigns citing 'differences of opinion'

ESKİŞEHİR

İdris Nebi Hatipoğlu, an İYİ (Good) Party deputy from central Eskişehir city, has announced his resignation from the party, citing "deep differences of opinion."

"In my political journey as a person who loves Türkiye and Eskişehir, I have been experiencing deep differences of opinion with the İYİ Party," he said in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 2.

Hatipoğlu also highlighted the "malfunctioning of the intra-party consultation process" as a contributing factor to his decision.

The resignation of Hatipoğlu reduces the İYİ Party's seats in the parliament to 43.

His departure from the party comes after he made headlines in September for his stance on electoral alliances.

During a televised program on private broadcaster TV100, he advocated for the İYİ Party to align with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led People's Alliance in mayoral polls, deviating from the party's previous association with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Following Hatipoğlu's statement, Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the ruling alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), extended an invitation to the İYİ Party to join forces with the alliance. However, the İYİ Party implicitly rejected this proposal.