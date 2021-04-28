İYİ Party leader urges action against Biden statement

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The leader of an opposition party in Turkey urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 28 to take action in response to a recent statement by his US counterpart on the events of 1915.

"Armenia has been telling this lie for 100 years. Moreover, you don't have any relations with Yerevan. In addition, that was not (Armenian Prime Minister Nikol) Pashinyan, but your old friend Joe Biden, with whom you met in your home with your whole family, who made this statement," Meral Akşener said during an address to her Good (İYİ) Party's parliamentary group.

"Gather your courage, say two words, take two steps in accordance to the expectations of our nation," she added.

On April 24, Biden called the events of 1915 a "genocide," breaking American presidents’ long-held tradition of refraining from using the term.

"The Turkish nation expects you to respond in a manner worthy of your office. The Turkish nation expects statesmanship from you," said Akşener, urging Erdogan to call for early elections.

"We can do what needs to be done with our nation's authorization. It's so simple," she added.





