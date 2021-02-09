İYİ Party leader slams gov’t over economy

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on Feb. 9 warned the government over Turkey’s deteriorating economy while blaming President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for ignoring this reality.

She criticized the president for watching over the interests of businessmen within the ruling party circles while ignoring the demands of those tradesmen, along with citizens, who have been undergoing financial difficulties.

The government will either do its job or fail in elections, she added.

“In the market, you will see our mother striving to get the value out of their money. In the grip of unemployment, you will listen to our desperate ones struggling to make it through the day. This is not a very difficult task. You will understand the pain of the fact that you no longer can manage Turkey,” Akşener said.

The politician also criticized the government for not being able to provide enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as promised to the citizens and blamed the government for making business only with China and failing to purchase jabs from Biotech.

