İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle

  • March 08 2022 14:16:24

İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle

İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8 recalled women’s struggles throughout Turkey’s history, saying that those became extraordinary examples even for the world.

“Don’t be fooled by the male-dominated discourses of those in power. The struggle of Turkish women has perhaps not been seen anywhere else in the world,” she said, addressing İYİ Party members on Women’s Day.

Turkish women have never given up on their quest for rights in any period of history, the politician emphasized.

“You shamelessly say that we don’t deserve anything. Women of this country deserved everything,” she said.

They deserved it with the “strength of her wrist and heart,” she said, adding, “She deserved it by being forced into choices. And she deserved it with the effort she showed in keeping her family, country and nation alive and standing.”

“You will get used to women who do not deal with their headscarf, who are not exploited with their bodies, who do not watch their back at every step, who do not hide when they cry when they are divorced, and who stand like mountains on their own feet,” Akşener stated.

Some circles in Turkey want to “suppress” the voices of women and open debate on their most basic rights, she said.

They want to “satisfy their pathetic egos” and ignore the women’s rights movement, Akşener said.

“We are here; we are still standing. As long as we are here, you will be doomed to lose. You will get used to women. You’ll get used to it whether you like it or not. Otherwise, you will lose in the next elections,” she added.

Politics, Women’s Rights Day,

TURKEY İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle

İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle
MOST POPULAR

  1. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

  2. Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Over 20,000 Ukrainians arrive in Turkey, says top official

    Over 20,000 Ukrainians arrive in Turkey, says top official

  4. Greek PM due to visit Turkey

    Greek PM due to visit Turkey

  5. Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

    Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running
Recommended
Turkey sole country to mediate between Russia, Ukraine: MHP leader

Turkey sole country to mediate between Russia, Ukraine: MHP leader
Probe launched into HDP lawmaker Güzel

Probe launched into HDP lawmaker Güzel
President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister

President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister
Opposition’s new governance proposal ‘empty’ text: MHP leader

Opposition’s new governance proposal ‘empty’ text: MHP leader
‘Snow screen fest’ starts in Turkey’s east in legend’s memory

‘Snow screen fest’ starts in Turkey’s east in legend’s memory
Akşener opposition’s nominee for prime minister, says CHP chief

Akşener opposition’s nominee for prime minister, says CHP chief
WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, the Pentagon said on March 7. 
ECONOMY AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, announced yesterday it has closed $85 million in funding valuing the company at nearly $700 million.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.