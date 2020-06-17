İYİ Party leader criticizes online sexual threat against wife of former HDP co-head

  • June 17 2020 15:22:00

İYİ Party leader criticizes online sexual threat against wife of former HDP co-head

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader criticizes online sexual threat against wife of former HDP co-head

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on June 17 criticized a tweet containing sexual assault threats against Başak Demirtaş, the wife of jailed former Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş, urging a stop to “doing politics over female bodies.”

Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting, Akşener urged political leaders, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to take a clear stance on the issue.

“It is the product of a rotten mentality. On behalf of the honor of Turkish people, I am saying: Enough is enough!” she said.

“Now take your nasty language and your hands off the bodies of women,” she said.

Akşener said she too was the target of such attacks as a female politician.

On another note, the leader also criticized the current presidential system in the country, calling for restoring the parliamentarian system. She said the new system was causing further unemployment and injustice.

A suspect has been arrested after threatening Başak Demirtaş on Twitter. The rape threats had stirred widespread outrage on social media.

Turkey, iyi party,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

    Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

  2. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  3. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

  4. Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

    Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,842 as daily cases exceed 1,400

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,842 as daily cases exceed 1,400
Recommended
Former President Demirel commemorated

Former President Demirel commemorated
Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia
CHP leader vows to make further efforts for justice

CHP leader vows to make further efforts for justice
Opposition HDP launches march under tight security

Opposition HDP launches march under tight security
274 FETÖ coup cases out of 289 finalized: Justice minister

274 FETÖ coup cases out of 289 finalized: Justice minister
Nationalist MHP accuses opposition HDP of ‘playing with fire’ with march

Nationalist MHP accuses opposition HDP of ‘playing with fire’ with march
WORLD Vowing new Syria campaign, US sanctions dozens including Assad wife

Vowing new Syria campaign, US sanctions dozens including Assad wife

The United States on June 17 imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s wife and dozens of others as it vowed a vast pressure campaign under a new law that has already rattled the war-torn nation’s economy.
ECONOMY EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

The EU's passenger car market shrank 41.5% in the January-May period this year compared to the same period last year, an industry group said on June 17. 

SPORTS As Florida test numbers rise, the NBA prepares for Disney

As Florida test numbers rise, the NBA prepares for Disney

After spending weeks on putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what is necessary to keep the 22 teams safe and healthy.