İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s economic policies

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on Jan. 19 expressed criticism against the government for its economic policies.

“They have started to take such dangerous steps that we follow the developments with concern,” she said at her party’s parliamentary group meeting.

Akşener referred to remarks made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. “He said, ‘We will solve the problems that overwhelm our nation.’ He said, ‘We will solve the exorbitant price increases.’ Where have you been for 20 years?” she asked.

Akşener suggested that Erdoğan could not solve economic problems in the presidential system.

Inflation in Turkey has reached the sum of the inflation in major European countries, the politician said.

She called for early polls and pledged to resolve the current problems of Turkey.

Akşener also criticized the lack of dormitories in the country. “There are approximately 1.2 million students in Istanbul. The number of state dormitories is only 21, of which 1.2 million students are accommodated by the state. Twenty-one state dormitories, however, serve 24,000 students,” she said.

“We know that the state has sufficient power and resources to provide housing services to all students. Dormitories will be free under the rule of the İYİ Party. Dormitory meals will be free and healthy,” Akşener stated.