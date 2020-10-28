İyi Party leader condemns French leader over his remarks on Islam

  • October 28 2020 14:20:29

İyi Party leader condemns French leader over his remarks on Islam

ANKARA
İyi Party leader condemns French leader over his remarks on Islam

İyi (Good) Party leader has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron because he “sees it permissible to insult” Prophet Muhammad in order to save his power.”

“In whichever country things get worse, a scapegoat is immediately found, and everything is put on it. Hostility to Islam and xenophobia are the most common examples of this. Lies told in disrespectful and hostile language are the most popular way of distracting citizens,” she said addressing her lawmakers at the parliament.

“We know this well both from our country and from the West. We see those who do politics out of their interests before national interests from the West and our country as well,” she added.

“I condemn Macron, who permitted to insult our prophet in order to save his power, and this barbaric mentality that he represents,” she said.

Stating that they have further problems than condemnations, she said, “We should not only condemn but strengthen our country so that people like Macron think forty times before committing such recklessness.”

She called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and said that his position against Macron “did not make him feel sorry, but lent support to him.”

“Stop making Turkish foreign policy an appetizer to your ego. Answer the adolescent leaders of foreign countries with statesmanship,” Akşener said.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Nationalist leader slams Macron over anti-Islam remarks

Nationalist leader slams Macron over anti-Islam remarks

CHP’s Berberoğlu appeals to top court for retrial

CHP’s Berberoğlu appeals to top court for retrial
CHP leader urges amendment in Political Parties Act for female quota

CHP leader urges amendment in Political Parties Act for female quota
Absence of planning main obstacle before Turkey’s development: CHP leader

Absence of planning main obstacle before Turkey’s development: CHP leader
İYİ Party leader predicts elections will take place before 2023

İYİ Party leader predicts elections will take place before 2023
İYİ Party shaken by claims over Istanbul head’s alleged links to FETÖ

İYİ Party shaken by claims over Istanbul head’s alleged links to FETÖ
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.