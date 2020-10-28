İyi Party leader condemns French leader over his remarks on Islam

ANKARA

İyi (Good) Party leader has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron because he “sees it permissible to insult” Prophet Muhammad in order to save his power.”

“In whichever country things get worse, a scapegoat is immediately found, and everything is put on it. Hostility to Islam and xenophobia are the most common examples of this. Lies told in disrespectful and hostile language are the most popular way of distracting citizens,” she said addressing her lawmakers at the parliament.

“We know this well both from our country and from the West. We see those who do politics out of their interests before national interests from the West and our country as well,” she added.

“I condemn Macron, who permitted to insult our prophet in order to save his power, and this barbaric mentality that he represents,” she said.

Stating that they have further problems than condemnations, she said, “We should not only condemn but strengthen our country so that people like Macron think forty times before committing such recklessness.”

She called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and said that his position against Macron “did not make him feel sorry, but lent support to him.”

“Stop making Turkish foreign policy an appetizer to your ego. Answer the adolescent leaders of foreign countries with statesmanship,” Akşener said.