İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to update minimum wage every 3 months

  • December 22 2021 14:00:00

ANKARA
İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener has urged for an update to the minimum wage every three months suggesting that minimum wage will dissolve in four months due to high inflation.

“We are concerned about how long this gain will last for our nation,” she said on Dec. 22, speaking at her party’s parliamentary meeting.

If the government wants to “breathe life into this nation,” it must start by reducing inflation, Akşener stated.

Akşener also urged the government to reduce the prices of natural gas and electricity as the exchange rate has fallen.

Criticizing the currency-protected Turkish Lira deposit system, she said Turkey reinstated its decades-old economic measures. “After 50 years, we brought the concept of convertible deposits back into our lives,” she added.

If the government had put interest in the name of the new transaction model, then banks would act according to the market conditions, the politician said.

