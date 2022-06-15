İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to act against climate crisis together

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on June 15 called on the government to act together to take steps against climate change.

“We, as the İYİ Party, are aware that neither our country nor our nation can handle another crisis. That’s why I want to make a clear call to the members of government here: The Climate Crisis issue is not a government-opposition issue. This is a matter of saving Turkey’s future, hand in hand, arm in arm together,” she said, addressing her party members in parliament.

Akşener said that this is a matter of leaving a habitable Turkey to the next generations and that her party will be by the government if any positive step is taken regarding the climate crisis, which is of vital importance for the country.

“But taking that step is your duty and responsibility as the government. Come and be instrumental in a policy during your period of power. This time, be the preventer of a crisis, not the cause,” Akşener added.

Akşener recalled flood disasters that occurred in various regions of the country last week and said nature’s balance is harmed.

The Mediterranean basin, in which Turkey is located, is becoming an increasingly drier region due to human-induced climate change, the politician emphasized.

“We also face the risk stemming from the losses in our water resources due to warming that will lead to a further water crisis. It is much more vital for our farmers, who have to leave their land empty due to increasing costs,” she stated.