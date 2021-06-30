İYİ Party leader calls for referendum on construction of Kanal Istanbul

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on June 30 urged the government to hold a referendum for the decision to construct the Kanal Istanbul project.



“A separate referendum was not held for Kanal Istanbul and the public’s approval was not received. Bring the Kanal Istanbul to the referendum. If the people say ‘yes,’ you can build it. If they say no, tell them that you will abide by the decision of the nation. Bring it to the referendum if you can afford it,” she said at her party’s parliamentary group meeting.



Akşener stated that they will object to the project and take it to international courts if constructed without the approval of the nation.



She recalled the concept of “odious debt” and said they will step up for this move for the debt planned to be used for the Kanal Istanbul.



The opposition parties, including the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), warn foreign financial institutions that they will object to the payment of the debt that is planned for the project.



The İYİ Party leader also cited the Council of State decision to reject the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.



Criticizing the court’s decision, Akşener said the Council of State disabled the only representative of the will of the nation, the parliament, from making this decision.