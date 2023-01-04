İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions

İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener said on Jan. 4 that the lowest pension is below the minimum wage and urged President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to further increase the lowest pension to the level of minimum wage.

“How is it possible to receive a pension below the minimum wage? Raise the lowest pension to the minimum wage as soon as possible. Come on, Mr, Erdoğan. Let’s hear this voice and see,” Akşener said, addressing her party members at the parliament.

The wages of 60 percent of the workers in Türkiye will be below the poverty line, she said referring to the high inflation rate in the country.

“Mr. Erdoğan will condemn our nation to starvation. The lie that ‘we did not crush the minimum wage [workers] with inflation’ will emerge as daylight. Growing numbers mean nothing. The key is to bring inflation down,” Akşener stated.

The important thing is to increase the purchasing power of the people, she emphasized.

Akşener also welcomed the decision of eliminating a retirement age requirement that would allow more than 2 million Turkish workers to retire immediately and said her party will give support at the parliamentary ratification process.

The government had to take the step upon the growing pressure of the citizens that were asking for early retirement rights, she said. “We will do our best to get this law passed by the parliament as soon as possible, and we will crown the right you have taken with the law.”

iyi party, pensions, opposition,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions

Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions

    Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions

  2. Istanbul mayor to file complaint against minister for ‘negligence’

    Istanbul mayor to file complaint against minister for ‘negligence’

  3. İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions

    İYİ Party leader calls for further increase in pensions

  4. Türkiye, Russia will resume joint patrols in North Syria: Akar

    Türkiye, Russia will resume joint patrols in North Syria: Akar

  5. Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s far-right minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque
Recommended
Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions

Erdoğan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions
Istanbul mayor to file complaint against minister for ‘negligence’

Istanbul mayor to file complaint against minister for ‘negligence’
3 arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

3 arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head
CHP leader suggests gov’t conspires against Istanbul mayor

CHP leader suggests gov’t conspires against Istanbul mayor
MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier
No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson

No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson
WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

The statement from the agency comes as Sweden, which has taken over EU’s rotating presidency, has called a meeting of the EU’s crisis management mechanism for Wednesday to try to agree on a common European line.

ECONOMY Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

Bulgaria on Jan. 3 gained access to Türkiye’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.