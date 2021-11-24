İYİ Party leader calls for early elections

  • November 24 2021 16:01:18

İYİ Party leader calls for early elections

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader calls for early elections

 

Opposition İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener on Nov. 24 called for early elections, criticizing the government’s economic policies.

The Turkish nation is getting poorer with the latest economic difficulties, she said, addressing her party’s weekly parliamentary group meeting.

In just one week, Turkey’s debt increased by 1.9 trillion liras, Akşener stated.

İYİ Party is visiting across Turkey and its representatives are among the nation, she noted.

“In every province, in every district, we get along with our nation,” she said.

“Our nation sees this sincerity, this effort, and walks with us,” Akşener said.

The İYİ Party leader also warned party members of possible provocations, stressing that their responsibilities are “great,” their duties are “sacred” and their paths are “difficult.”

“There will be provocations on this path, we will be calm. There will be those who want to take to the streets, those who want to set the nation against each other, we will not allow it,” she noted.

Politics,

TURKEY İYİ Party leader calls for early elections

İYİ Party leader calls for early elections
MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals

    Central Bank decries 'unrealistic' price formations, detached from fundamentals

  2. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  3. Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

  4. Erdoğan calls on Islamic countries to enhance cooperation

    Erdoğan calls on Islamic countries to enhance cooperation

  5. Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Turkey

    Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Turkey
Recommended
Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province
CHP leader urges youth to vote

CHP leader urges youth to vote
MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy

MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy
We may lose municipalities if mayors run for presidency: CHP leader

We may lose municipalities if mayors run for presidency: CHP leader
İYİ Party leader vows policies ‘to keep women alive’

İYİ Party leader vows policies ‘to keep women alive’
President Erdoğan vows to fight high interest rates, inflation

President Erdoğan vows to fight high interest rates, inflation
WORLD Sweden’s parliament approves first female prime minister

Sweden’s parliament approves first female prime minister

Sweden’s parliament on Nov. 24 approved Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister, tapping the finance minister who recently became the new leader of the Social Democratic party.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

Sectoral confidence indices post mixed figures in Nov

Confidence in Turkey’s retail trade and construction sectors improved in November, while services declined compared to last month, according to official data released on Nov. 24.

SPORTS Struggling Beşiktaş eyes consolation in Europe

Struggling Beşiktaş eyes consolation in Europe

Beşiktaş eyes its first Champions League win of the season when it hosts Ajax on Nov. 24 in Istanbul, hoping to end its recent slump.