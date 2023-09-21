İYİ Party leader announces İzmir candidate for local polls

İYİ Party leader announces İzmir candidate for local polls

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader announces İzmir candidate for local polls

Ümit Özlale will run for mayor for İzmir as the candidate of the İYİ (Good) Party in the upcoming local elections, the party chairwoman has announced, in a signal that her party will run independently despite the calls for cooperation by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

“I declare the candidacy of Ümit Özlale for the mayor of İzmir Metropolitan Municipality,” İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener said on Sept. 20 during a visit to the city. İzmir, a stronghold of the CHP, is being run by Tunç Soyer, who was elected for the job in 2019.

Özlale, an economist, was elected to the parliament from İzmir in the May 14 parliamentary polls. Following the defeat of the six-party Nation Alliance in the May polls, Akşener said she will not establish alliances for the upcoming local polls slated for March 31, 2024.

In the 2019 elections, however, the İYİ Party and the CHP collaborated in the local polls and won Istanbul and Ankara mayor posts along with some other municipalities.

Akşener stressed that her party would not join political alliances regardless of what would be the election results. “If these results are disappointing and saddening, it will be my responsibility, and I will do whatever is necessary,” she stated.

“But we will race independently in the local elections in line with the decision taken by our executive board,” Akşener said.

She also said the İYİ Party will run independently in the 2028 parliamentary and presidential polls.

Izmir,

ECONOMY Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%

Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%

    Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%

  2. İYİ Party leader announces İzmir candidate for local polls

    İYİ Party leader announces İzmir candidate for local polls

  3. Ankara welcomes Yemen peace talks in Saudi

    Ankara welcomes Yemen peace talks in Saudi

  4. Erdoğan, Mitsotakis hold talks in US as relations thaw

    Erdoğan, Mitsotakis hold talks in US as relations thaw

  5. Türkiye investment event in New York sees huge attendance

    Türkiye investment event in New York sees huge attendance
Recommended
MHP leader calls for end to Türkiyes EU membership talks

MHP leader calls for end to Türkiye's EU membership talks
CHP heavyweight declares candidacy for leadership against Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP heavyweight declares candidacy for leadership against Kılıçdaroğlu
İYİ Party to nominate candidates in all 81 provinces

İYİ Party to nominate candidates in all 81 provinces
CHP leader confirms İmamoğlu as Istanbul mayor candidate

CHP leader confirms İmamoğlu as Istanbul mayor candidate
CHP chair announces Yavaş as Ankara mayoral candidate

CHP chair announces Yavaş as Ankara mayoral candidate
Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding

Main opposition CHP marks 100th anniversary of founding
WORLD South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for "alleged illegal drug behaviour", the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%

Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%

Turkish Central Bank has raised policy rate 500 basis points to 30% on Sept. 21. 
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.