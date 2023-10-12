İTÜ shines in Stanford’s list of top scientists

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) has emerged as the leading Turkish institution in the global ranking of the world's most influential scientists, issued by Stanford University in collaboration with Dutch academic publishing company Elsevier.

The annual list, which evaluates academics worldwide based on their impact in the scientific community, is divided into "annual impact" and "career impact" categories.

It encompasses 22 departments and 176 sub-branches, examining factors such as the number of qualified publications and citations to publications.

The analysis involved scrutinizing the works and publications of 210,000 scientists for the annual impact ranking and 204,000 academics for the career impact list over the last five years.

Remarkably, a total of 1,403 scientists from Türkiye were recognized in Stanford University's list of top 2 percent scientists globally, as reported by İhlas News Agency (İHA). Among these, İTÜ stood out with 60 academics listed in the annual impact category.

İTÜ's performance was highlighted with five of its scholars securing positions in the top 100, 20 in the top 500 and 35 in the top 1,000 of the list.

Additionally, the university demonstrated its prowess in the career impact list, with 66 of its academics making a mark. Notably, four İTÜ scientists ranked in the top 100, seven in the top 200, 20 in the top 500 and 40 in the top 1,000 of the list.

Following İTÜ, other Turkish institutions such as Yıldız Technical University (YTÜ), Gazi University, Ege University, Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), Fırat University, Hacettepe University and Koç University also made an impact on the list.

