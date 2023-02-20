İTÜ publishes preliminary report about quakes

İTÜ publishes preliminary report about quakes

ISTANBUL
İTÜ publishes preliminary report about quakes

The five main reasons of the grave destruction caused by the Feb. 6 quakes are listed as age of the buildings, insufficient bearing capacity of the ground, failure to comply with the regulations, poor quality of the materials and mismatch in floors of adjacent buildings, a report prepared by many scholars from the Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) reveals.

Rector İsmail Koyuncu stated that the detailed analysis report on the earthquakes will be published in the coming period, noting that the land traces and surface fracture maps of these earthquakes contain quite new information regarding earthquakes in the country.

In the report, it was recalled that many reinforced concrete buildings became debris in 10 provinces on the Eastern Anatolian Fault Line during severe earthquakes.

Reminding that there is a series of parameters behind this massive destruction in the provinces, the report listed five main reasons.

It was stated that the fact that the buildings were quite old was a decisive factor in the destructiveness of the earthquakes, in which many fault lines were broken at the same time.

The low bearing capacity of the foundations on which the buildings sit was also among the reasons.

As one of the most well-known reasons, the quality of the materials, which is vital for the survival of buildings, such as the quality of concrete, was insufficient.

Failure to take into account the regulations during the construction of the buildings and the incompatibility between the floors of the adjacent buildings were also listed as other reasons.

“Regulations legalizing unsafe building stock that have not received engineering services such as zoning amnesty should be terminated,” İTÜ scientists warned.

Preliminary calculations regarding earthquake waste were also indicated in the report.

Accordingly, it is estimated that the total amount of earthquake waste can range from 50 million to 110 million tons.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

    Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

  2. ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

    ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

  3. US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

    US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

  4. Thousands of babies born in quake zone

    Thousands of babies born in quake zone

  5. Quakes split village in two

    Quakes split village in two
Recommended
Risky school buildings to be evacuated in Istanbul

Risky school buildings to be evacuated in Istanbul
Foreign rescue head describes damage as biggest ever

Foreign rescue head describes damage as biggest ever
Thousands of babies born in quake zone

Thousands of babies born in quake zone
Balloons hung around rubble for children died in quake

Balloons hung around rubble for children died in quake
Quakes split village in two

Quakes split village in two
FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

The U.S. Supreme Court this week examines a quarter-century old law that has protected tech companies from lawsuits and prosecution for content posted by their users, with a chance that the rules governing the internet will no longer stand.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.