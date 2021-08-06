It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader

  • August 06 2021 14:41:00

It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader

KASTAMONU
It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader

 İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener criticized the attitude of the European Union for making Turkey a country of shelter for refugees but also warned against being hostile to those people.

“It is wrong to be hostile to refugees in Turkey. Those people came here one way or another. We can discuss for a long time, but it is not the time,” she told reporters in the province of Kastamonu on Aug. 5.

Migration is a reality of the world and Europe has been a target region for years, and this trend would continue in the future, she emphasized, noting that climate change would further trigger migration.

Akşener recalled that the European Parliament intended to propose Turkey a deal to host refugees at the time of her Interior Ministry in the late ’90s, but the then government objected.

“When I was the interior minister, the European, Western [countries], European Parliament brought a proposal to make Turkey a ditch [for migrants] since Turkey is a transit point. The Foreign Ministry, at that time, sent me [for discussions] because I knew this issue well, and we prevented that decision from coming out of the European Parliament,” Akşener stated.

Those people have arrived in Turkey over the “mistakes made by administers” as a result of the agreement with Europe, which has made Turkey a “ditch” for refugees, she said but noted that being hostile to those people was wrong.

As an opposition party leader, she can harshly criticize the issue, Akşener said but warned that Turkey would be harmed by such attitude, which will deepen segregation in the society.

iyi party,

TURKEY It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader

It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey brings 196 wildfires under control

    Turkey brings 196 wildfires under control

  2. Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

    Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

  3. Prosecutor launches probe into ‘Help Turkey’ social media posts

    Prosecutor launches probe into ‘Help Turkey’ social media posts

  4. Six killed in road crash in Manisa

    Six killed in road crash in Manisa

  5. NASA satellite captures devastating wildfires in Turkey

    NASA satellite captures devastating wildfires in Turkey
Recommended
Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla
Turkey condoles with Greece over wildfires

Turkey condoles with Greece over wildfires
Number of fully vaccinated people still low, says minister

Number of fully vaccinated people still low, says minister
Hundreds of World War I era hand grenades found in Turkey

Hundreds of World War I era hand grenades found in Turkey
Turkey urges actors in Cyprus issue to be part of solution

Turkey urges actors in Cyprus issue to 'be part of solution'
Mahmut Özer appointed as new education minister

Mahmut Özer appointed as new education minister
WORLD Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave

Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave

Thousands of residents fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens early on Aug. 6, during an overnight battle to stop the flames from reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.

ECONOMY Turkish Cargo ranks 3rd among global brands in June

Turkish Cargo ranks 3rd among global brands in June

Turkish Cargo ranked third among the world’s top global freighters in June, a statement said on Aug. 5.

SPORTS Galatasaray draw 1-1 with St Johnstone at Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Galatasaray draw 1-1 with St Johnstone at Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone of Scotland at Europa League third qualifying round on Aug. 5. 