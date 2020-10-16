It's time to prepare for no trade-deal Brexit: Johnson

  • October 16 2020 14:17:00

It's time to prepare for no trade-deal Brexit: Johnson

LONDON- Reuters
Its time to prepare for no trade-deal Brexit: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Oct. 16 it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously and that unless Brussels changed course there would not be an agreement.

A tumultuous "no deal" finale to the United Kingdom's five-year Brexit crisis would sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU and beyond - just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

At what was supposed to be the "Brexit summit" on Thursday, the EU delivered an ultimatum: it said it was concerned by a lack of progress and called on London to yield on key sticking points or see a rupture of ties with the bloc from Jan. 1.

"I have concluded that we should get ready for January 1 with arrangements that are more like Australia's based on simple principles of global free trade," Johnson said.

"Unless there is a fundamental change of approach, we're going to go for the Australia solution. And we should do it with great confidence," he said.

"It's becoming clear the EU don't want to do the type of Canada deal that we originally asked for. It does seem curious
that after 45 years of our membership they can offer Canada terms they won't offer us."


MOST POPULAR

  1. Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

    Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

  2. Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

    Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

  3. Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

    Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

  4. Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts discuss Karabakh

    Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts discuss Karabakh

  5. Stylish social media influencer dies at 91

    Stylish social media influencer dies at 91
Recommended
Armenia launched rocket attack on Nakhchivan: Azerbaijan Defense Ministry

Armenia launched rocket attack on Nakhchivan: Azerbaijan Defense Ministry

Peace in region cannot be ensured without Turkey: Aliyev

Peace in region cannot be ensured without Turkey: Aliyev
Trump, Biden go at it - from a distance - in town halls

Trump, Biden go at it - from a distance - in town halls
WHO warns Europe virus surge of ’great concern’

WHO warns Europe virus surge of ’great concern’
Armenia’s Ganja attack: Why are the civilians on target: Op-ed

Armenia’s Ganja attack: Why are the civilians on target?: Op-ed
Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict
WORLD Its time to prepare for no trade-deal Brexit: Johnson

It's time to prepare for no trade-deal Brexit: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Oct. 16 it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously and that unless Brussels changed course there would not be an agreement.

ECONOMY Patent applications rise 47% in 2019

Patent applications rise 47% in 2019

The number of patent applications rose by 47% in Turkey last year, the country's industry and technology minister said on Oct. 16. 

SPORTS Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenian police on Oct. 15 awarded a Turkish alpine skier with a medal for her heroic acts to save a Slovenian minor's life in February. 