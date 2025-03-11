Uganda army deploys troops to South Sudan capital

Uganda army deploys troops to South Sudan capital

JUBA
FILE - South Sudan's president Salva Kiir, left, and vice-president Riek Machar, right, shake hands after meetings in Juba, South Sudan, on Oct. 20, 2019, to discuss outstanding issues to the peace deal.

Ugandan special forces have been deployed to South Sudan's capital, the Ugandan army chief said on Tuesday, after rising tensions that have threatened a fragile peace agreement.

Impoverished South Sudan has long been plagued by political instability and insecurity, but concerns have risen sharply in the past week after clashes between forces allied to the country's leaders in the northeast.

"As of 2 days ago, our Special Forces units entered Juba to secure it," Ugandan army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba said on X.

"We shall protect the entire territory of South Sudan like it was our own," the son of Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni and infamous for his incendiary X posts, added.

Ugandan army spokesman Felix Kulayigye confirmed that troops had been deployed in the capital "to protect the government."

"We had instructions to deploy and we deployed the troops there," he told AFP.

The forces were deployed in Juba two days ago, he added.

Uganda sent troops to South Sudan in 2013 at the onset of a five-year civil war to support now President Salva Kiir, before officially withdrawing at the end of 2015.

A fragile power-sharing agreement between Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar ended that conflict in 2018, but the deal has been threatened by the recent clashes in Upper Nile State.

