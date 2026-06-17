NATO adds SAMP/T system to Türkiye’s air defense network

ANKARA

A new SAMP/T air defense system will be deployed to a jet base in central Türkiye, defense officials said June 16, marking another step in NATO’s expanded military presence in the country.

The deployment of the system, developed by the Franco-Italian Eurosam consortium, in Konya will bring the number of NATO-linked air defense elements in Türkiye to four.

The SAMP/T system is a mobile surface-to-air missile defense platform seen as a European alternative to the U.S.-made Patriot system. It can be integrated into NATO’s air defense architecture and is designed to counter a range of aerial threats, including fighter jets, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The deployment comes as NATO continues to bolster defenses along its eastern and southern flanks, citing heightened instability linked to conflicts in the Middle East. Türkiye has faced ballistic missile threats during the conflict involving Iran, which escalated after U.S. and Israeli strikes.

In May, Germany announced it would send a Patriot air defense unit along with 150 troops to the Turkish city of Malatya, with the deployment set to be completed by the end of June.

Following reported missile threats in recent months, Turkish authorities confirmed in March that new Patriot systems had been deployed to the İncirlik and Malatya bases.

A joint Turkish-French-Italian effort to co-produce the SAMP/T system was first launched in 2017. However, the initiative was suspended in 2019 following Türkiye’s military operations in Syria.