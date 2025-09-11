Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

PARIS
Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

Italian winegrowers are expected to produce 47 million hectoliters of wine and grape must, an increase of 8 percent compared to 2024, and a return to the average of previous years.

Italy has been the top producer over the past five years, including last year, except for 2023, when France took its place. 2023 was a difficult year for Italy in which production, the lowest ever since the post-war period, was hit by extreme weather and fungal diseases.

Production is expected to be particularly high in southern Italy, up 19 percent, Sicily and Puglia, where heavy spring rains replenished groundwater reserves and helped crops withstand an early and hot summer.

The northeast had a more difficult year with changeable weather and disease, and Veneto, the peninsula's leading wine-producing region, remains at average production levels.

Overall, Italy is regaining a lead over France, the world's second largest producer, and expected to produce 37.4 million hectolitres. France's production was particularly affected by the hot weather in August.

Spain is expected to be in third place, at 36.8 million hectolitres.

Export demand slowed by 4 percent in the first five months of 2025, while demand also slowed in Italy, with the exception of sparkling wines. The wine industry has been particularly concerned about the impact of U.S. tariffs.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
LATEST NEWS

  1. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  2. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  3. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

  4. Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

    Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

  5. BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS

    BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS
Recommended
Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows
Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July

Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July
Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon

Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon
UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer

UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer
Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy

Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy
HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants

HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants
Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations

Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations
WORLD Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿