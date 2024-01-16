Italian, Turkish fashion designers to work on 'Enheduanna' project

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of the "Enheduanna" project, which brings together Turkish and Italian fashion designers, a design competition with wide participation will take place, bringing to life 20 fabrics produced in ancient Anatolia with 12 historical females of Mesopotamia.

The project is named after Enheduanna, the daughter of King Sargon of Akkad, one of the ancient civilizations of Mesopotamia. The inaugural meeting of the project was held at the Italian Cultural Center in Istanbul.

The project will organize a fashion design competition in which 20 historical fabrics with geographical indications from Anatolian culture will be used. The competition aims to design garments for 12 historical female figures who lived in Mesopotamia. The jury members of the project will include names known in the fashion industry, such as Fırat Neziroğlu, Özlem Erkan, Giovanni Ottonello and Frances Venneri.

A symposium of "history and culture committees” of the project, which also aims to support Anatolian women, will be held on Jan. 24-25 at Bahçeşehir University. The production of the clothes of the Enheduanna competition will take place between March 6 and April 18. The products will be exhibited in a fashion show at the Rahmi M. Koç Museum on May 15.

Stating that Anatolia is the land where textiles were born, Neziroğlu, the founder of the Anatolian Textile Network, said, "The oldest fabric found is in Çatalhöyük. The oldest carpet found was also woven with Turkish knot. As the oldest known civilizations were in Anatolia, the oldest examples of clothing culture were also born in these lands.”

“Anatolian weavings, which developed in the light of the knowledge of these ancient times, have gifted us unique examples with its geography and climate. Today, the fabrics woven with these methods are both respectful to nature and teach us the real examples of being sustainable,” he added.