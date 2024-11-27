İstiklal Street ranked 40th most expensive street worldwide

İstiklal Street ranked 40th most expensive street worldwide

ISTANBUL
İstiklal Street ranked 40th most expensive street worldwide

Istanbul’s İstiklal Street, known for its vibrant atmosphere and bustling shops, has ranked as the 40th most expensive retail street in the world, according to a recent survey by global real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield.

 

With its rent prices on the rise, the iconic street has become a focal point of attention, reflecting the growing demand and exclusivity of its retail offerings.

 

Shopkeepers have reported that the average cost of opening a new shop on İstiklal Street has reached a staggering 250,000 Turkish Liras ($7,216) monthly. One local barber shared concerns over the steep prices and stated, “I currently pay 30,000 liras in rent, but I expect it to rise to 45,000 liras by next year.”

 

Rising costs have already led to the closure of several longstanding businesses, including the historic Lebon Patisserie, which closed its doors after 212 years following a rent dispute.

 

The survey revealed that Via Monte Napoleone in Milan is the world’s most expensive street for retail rent, followed by New York’s Fifth Avenue and London’s New Bond Street. Other notable entries in the top 10 include Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, Ginza in Tokyo, Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, Pitt Street Mall in Sydney, Myeongdong in Seoul and Kohlmarkt in Vienna.

 

Despite the high costs, İstiklal Street remains one of Istanbul’s busiest and most beloved shopping venues, attracting both locals and tourists. However, opinions on affordability vary.

 

A tourist remarked, “I wouldn’t say the street is expensive. You may need to bargain a bit, but it’s quite cheap for food and clothes.”

 

Retailers are now questioning how sustainable the rising rents will be for businesses that have historically defined the street’s charm and cultural significance.

istiklal avenue, retail shops,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

    Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

  2. Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

    Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'

  3. Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

    Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

  4. MPs complete draft of digital copyright law

    MPs complete draft of digital copyright law

  5. Palestinian leader Abbas lays ground for succession

    Palestinian leader Abbas lays ground for succession
Recommended
Erdoğan says Bidens new Gaza ceasefire push overdue but important

Erdoğan says Biden's new Gaza ceasefire push 'overdue but important'
Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams
MPs complete draft of digital copyright law

MPs complete draft of digital copyright law
Türkiye says closely monitoring clashes in Syria

Türkiye says 'closely monitoring' clashes in Syria
Probe launched into counterfeit dollar banknotes in Turkish market

Probe launched into counterfeit dollar banknotes in Turkish market
Erdoğan says globalization leads to cultural erosion

Erdoğan says globalization leads to 'cultural erosion'
Gaza-Istanbul Declaration condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action
WORLD Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

Lebanese army accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal

The Lebanese army accused Israel on Nov. 28 of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.
ECONOMY Foreign trade gap continues to narrow

Foreign trade gap continues to narrow

Türkiye's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in October, hitting $65.8 billion for the first 10 months of the year, down 30.1 percent year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿