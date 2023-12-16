Istanbul’s Yıldız Palace restoration reveals hidden artistic gems

ISTANBUL

The ongoing restoration endeavors over five years at Istanbul’s Yıldız Palace, one of the significant structures from the Ottoman Empire era, have unveiled 19th-century wall paintings and decorations concealed within its walls.

The restoration project conducted by the Presidential Directorate of National Palaces extends beyond the Yıldız Palace grounds to encompass other pavilions, the theater and opera house and the imperial porcelain production facility within the vast complex.

Comprehensive restoration work has been diligently undertaken on various structures, encompassing both their interior and exterior sections, landscape areas and all architectural details. A flurry of activity unfolds as restoration teams tirelessly breathe life back into not only the Yıldız Palace but also into the adjacent Çukur Palace, once the residence of Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamid II's kith and kin, poised to evolve into a museum.

Restoration experts, in their meticulous work on the interior walls, have brought to light 19th-century paintings, drawings and ornamentations hidden beneath the layers of plaster and gypsum.

"We have truly achieved significant results in this complex. Previously, these rooms were entirely covered in plaster and paint. This palace structure is larger than 90 rooms. In our work, we discovered embellishments of historical importance beneath these layers,” Dr. Yasin Yıldız, the head of the directorate, said, emphasizing the historical significance of the findings.

The uncovered artworks consist of delicate penmanship on walls and plaster, as well as nature paintings on walls and canvases, according to Yıldız.

"We have come across important findings in the preservation of historical heritage, such as original structures and patterns revealed through penmanship on walls, plaster, ceilings and oil paintings on wood. The revelations stand as pivotal contributions toward the preservation of our historical heritage,” he explained.

Yıldız emphasized the extensive use of the Yıldız Palace by Abdülhamid II for over three decades, noting that after the imperial era, the structure served various purposes, leading to several alterations and additions that did not align with its original spirit.

"This place was also previously used as a university structure. Particularly post imperial era, it traversed a protracted trajectory. Throughout this period, various interventions were made. With our work carried out so far, we have undertaken efforts to rectify these interventions."

Yıldız delineated the meticulous orchestration of distinct timelines for each structure within the vast complex, underscoring the completion of some restoration projects. Some of these structures will open to visitors as museums in the coming periods, he added.

"Yıldız Palace is a very large complex; its original area is approximately 600 decares. A significant part of this is now in the service of our society as Yıldız Park."

"The area of Yıldız Palace, which will be opened as a museum, is approximately 150 acres. There are many different palace structures within this. The trace of Sultan Abdülhamid, who ruled here for the longest time, in Yıldız Palace can be felt very clearly in the buildings, gardens spaces and even landscaping,” he said.

Turning the spotlight onto the theater and opera edifice ensconced within the labyrinthine complex, Yıldız revealed that the restoration of this place will be completed by year-end.

“Subsequent to this [the theater and opera house], structures on the periphery such as the Yaveran Pavilion and the kitchen edifice will be renovated. In a span of a few years, the Yıldız Palace will embrace its visitors,” he said.

The historical importance of the Yıldız Palace in Ottoman history stems from the fact that Sultan Abdülhamid II, during his autocratic rule, spent a significant part of that period in the structure, in which pivotal political decisions were forged.

Yıldız meaning “star” in English assumed pole position as the epicenter of political administration during this era, overshadowing other structures that previously formed the main axis of political life. The court that ordered the execution of grand viziers in 1882 took place at the palace, earning it the name Yıldız Court. After this date, the palace gained notoriety as a center of intrigue and conspiracy under the rule of Abdülhamid II.