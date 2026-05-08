Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen to become ‘silent airport’

ISTANBUL

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport will become a “silent airport” on May 10, sharply reducing public announcements inside its terminal to improve passenger comfort and create a calmer travel environment.

Under the new practice, announcements will only be made in emergencies, for critical security alerts or operational necessities. Routine boarding calls and general notices will be removed, with passengers expected to follow flight updates through terminal flight information screens (FIDS), airline mobile apps, SMS and email notifications, the airport’s mobile application and its digital assistant SAVVy.

The initiative aims to modernize passenger services and adapt to increasingly digital travel habits, where real-time notifications have largely replaced traditional loudspeaker announcements.

The rollout comes as Sabiha Gökçen continues to record strong passenger growth. According to airport operator HEAŞ, the airport handled 4.19 million passengers in January 2026, up 14 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The figure included 1.75 million domestic and 2.43 million international travelers, with 23,688 aircraft movements.