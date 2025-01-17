Istanbul’s public transport, taxi prices see significant hike

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Municipality’s Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) has finalized fare increases for Istanbul’s public transportation and taxi services.

 

The opening fare for taxis has risen from 30 Turkish Liras ($0.85) to 42 liras and the minimum taxi fare for short distances now stands at 135 liras. Additionally, kilometer rates for yellow taxis have climbed from 20 liras to 28 liras.

 

The price of a standard ticket for public transportation has been raised to 27 liras. Discounted fares for students have been adjusted to 13.17 liras, while teachers and citizens aged 60 and above will now pay 19.33 liras per trip.

 

For regular commuters, the monthly subscription costs have also increased considerably.

 

The student subscription has been raised to 381.37 liras, and the full-price subscription now costs 2,118 liras.

 

In the Marmaray system, which connects Gebze and Halkalı via rail, the full route has risen to 59 liras. Meanwhile, metrobus fares have also been updated, with full fares now costing 40.68 liras. Teachers and those over 60 will pay 21.97 liras and students will pay 13.17 for a ride.

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
