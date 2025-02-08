Istanbul’s population surpasses that of 131 countries

The population of Istanbul, Türkiye’s crowded metropolis, has surged to 15,7 million in 2024, surpassing 131 countries in demographic magnitude.

According to an analytical compilation of data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for 2024, Istanbul’s populace expanded by 45,678 individuals, reaching an astronomical 15,701,602.

Encompassing 18.3 percent of Türkiye’s total population, the megacity is home to approximately 7.82 million males and 7.88 million females.

With its colossal demographic heft, Istanbul eclipses numerous sovereign states worldwide. Based on UNFPA's 2024 figures, it has outstripped 131 out of 204 countries and territories in terms of population.

In Europe, Istanbul has outnumbered nations such as Belgium, Czechia, Greece and Hungary among others.

Similarly, Jordan, Israel, Tunisia and Azerbaijan have fallen behind the city's demographic enormity. Astonishingly, Istanbul’s population has more than doubled that of Serbia, Paraguay and Libya.

The megacity has also surpassed several EU member states, including Belgium, Sweden, Czechia, Greece, Portugal, Hungary and Austria, in terms of sheer population count.

However, this ceaseless influx of inhabitants and visitors exacerbates Istanbul’s perennial predicaments — chief among them being paralyzing traffic congestion and a severe housing dilemma, particularly due to exorbitant rental prices in central districts.

An annual report by a leading automotive navigation system provider has designated Istanbul as the city with the worst traffic congestion among dozens of global metropolises.

Adil Karaismailoğlu, the head of the parliament’s transportation committee, recently underscored the severity of the crisis, revealing that Istanbul's traffic gridlock inflicts an average annual loss of 288 hours per capita.

"The staggering economic toll of traffic congestion in Istanbul — where 8.5 million individuals actively commute — amounts to a jaw-dropping $10 billion annually," he stated.

The number of registered vehicles in the metropolis has surged to 5.45 million and continues its relentless ascent. "It is imperative to engage in meticulous urban planning. Enhancing the share of rail-based public transport is indispensable. The implementation of diversified traffic models at crucial junctures is essential; otherwise, the city will become virtually uninhabitable," he cautioned.

