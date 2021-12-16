Istanbul’s painting museum set to open after 10 years

  • December 16 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul’s painting museum set to open after 10 years

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s painting museum set to open after 10 years

The Istanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum is set to open its doors today in its new building after a 10-year hiatus.

Moved to Antrepo No 5 in the Tophane quarter due to the restoration at a section in the Dolmabahçe Palace in 2012, will host art lovers again in a new location at Istanbul’s Galataport 10 years later.

Established in 1937 by orders of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, in a bid to preserve and share the main works of Turkish modern art with the public, the museum served for many years in the Dolmabahçe Palace as an affiliated institution of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University.

A total of 13,000 items in the inventory of the museum, which includes the works of many valuable painters such as Osman Hamdi Bey, Şeker Ahmet Paşa and Avni Lifji, will be exhibited in the area designed with the latest technology.

The first retrospective exhibition of the museum is being prepared for Sabri Berkel, a Turkish-Albanian modernist painter who was considered one of the most important painters and academic personalities of the last century.

paintings,

TURKEY Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent

Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent
MOST POPULAR

  1. First snow of season fall on outskirts of Istanbul

    First snow of season fall on outskirts of Istanbul

  2. Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent

    Minimum wage for 2022 raised 50 percent

  3. Istanbul to witness snowfall on weekend

    Istanbul to witness snowfall on weekend

  4. Turkish Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 14 percent

    Turkish Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 14 percent

  5. Third Turkey-Africa Summit to start in Istanbul

    Third Turkey-Africa Summit to start in Istanbul
Recommended
Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list
Baboons can reproduce social conventions to problem solve: Study

Baboons can reproduce social conventions to problem solve: Study
Collective memory reshaped with changes in city

Collective memory reshaped with changes in city
Ancient mound unearthed under dam water

Ancient mound unearthed under dam water
Odunpazarı Museum presents new show

Odunpazarı Museum presents new show
Peloton revives ‘Mr Big’ and shares after ‘Sex and the City’ twist

Peloton revives ‘Mr Big’ and shares after ‘Sex and the City’ twist
WORLD Four children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Four children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Four young children were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party in Australia on Dec. 16.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 14 percent

Turkish Central Bank cuts key interest rate to 14 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Dec. 16 decided to cut interest rates for the fourth successive month, bringing its benchmark one-week repo rate from 15 percent to 14 percent.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.