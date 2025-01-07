Istanbul’s Orthodox community marks Epiphany celebrations

ISTANBUL
The Greek Patriarchate of Fener in Istanbul on Jan. 6 organized a ceremony for the Epiphany celebrations, one of the Orthodox Church’s most important holidays, commemorating Jesus’ baptism in the River Jordan.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the ceremony held at the historic Aya Yorgi Patriarchal Church, also known as St. George's Cathedral, in the Fatih district, as participants chanted prayers and lit candles for the ritual.

The ceremony subsequently moved to the Golden Horn, part of the iconic Bosphorus, with Patriarch Bartholomew throwing a symbolic cross into the sea and numerous participants diving in to retrieve it out of the water. The Greek social-democratic political party PASOK’s leader Nikos Androulakis also participated in the ceremony.

A similar "cross-throwing" ceremony was also held in Bulgaria’s Tundzha river as part of the Epiphany celebrations, with participants dancing in the freezing water amidst the sounds of drums following the event. The occasion, carried out despite harsh circumstances, including below-freezing temperatures, is seen as a testament to bravery, tenacity and social solidarity in the country.

Scores of believers also convened to mark the Epiphany celebrations across Greece, with Greek Orthodox faithful diving to retrieve wooden crosses thrown into the sea during the traditional blessing of water in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Epiphany Day marks the beginning of Orthodox Christmas celebrations, later than Dec. 25 – the date for many other Christians – due to different traditional calendars.

