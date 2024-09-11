Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads

ISTANBUL

Police officers patrolling on horseback, primarily stationed at Istanbul’s tourist destinations, are drawing the attention of both locals and international visitors.

“Tourists and residents of our country are showing excessive interest. Horses are treated with affection and care because they hold a significant position in our culture. We are very happy with the attention,” said Seyit Ahmet Dikici, chief of the mounted police unit, in his remarks to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The mounted police squad, which began operations around the province in 2018, consists of 27 personnel, including eight women.

These officers play a vital role in preventing fires by performing inspections in the city's forested and recreation areas, which are off-limits to automobiles.

Working as a mounted police officer for about a year, Gökçe Hatun Sağlam said, "We continue with our traditional sport of horseback riding. Maintaining this tradition, especially as a woman, fills me with immense pride. The encouraging comments from our citizens also strengthen our resolve to do our best."

Another mounted officer, Emre Koçan, noted that they especially become thrilled with the attention they get from children while on duty at stadiums and national parks.

Encountering mounted officers at their posts, many people form queues to take souvenir photos and capture these rare moments as mementos.

"It caught my attention while I was walking," remarked Havva Dağtekin, who had her photo taken with mounted police officers on İstiklal Avenue. “I think it's a great initiative. Additionally, it provides tourists with a valuable opportunity to take photos.”

Emrah Tuna, a citizen who traveled from the southern city of Mersin, praised the unit’s service and encouraged the continuation of similar operations.