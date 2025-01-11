Istanbul’s legends to come to life in theatrical spectacle

ISTANBUL

Fusing digital technology with the timeless art of storytelling, the theatrical production “Legends of Istanbul” is set to dazzle audiences with a journey through Istanbul’s rich, multi-millennial history.

The show will debut on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. local time at the historic Abud Efendi Mansion in Sultanahmet, where famous legends and tales of Istanbul will unfold on stage through stunning digital projections, visual effects, dynamic choreography and immersive acting performances.

Presented with English voiceovers, the production will also feature subtitles in both Turkish and English, making it accessible to a wider audience.

The narrative highlights some of the city’s most captivating stories, including the cursed legacy of Medusa at the Basilica Cistern, the enchanting prophecy-laden tale of the Maiden’s Tower princess, Hezarfen Ahmet Çelebi’s legendary flight from Galata Tower and the monumental construction of the Süleymaniye Mosque, an icon of Ottoman splendor.

Alongside the mythical Medusa, historical figures such as Hürrem Sultan and master architect Mimar Sinan take center stage.

Directed and produced by Murat Ceylan, the cast includes Tuğçe Doygunel, Ozan Fakıoğlu, Ecem Dilara Özmen, Bora Hürcan, Ezgi Esin Çamsun and Efe Baydar.

Choreography is crafted by Uğur Can Arıkan, with stage design by Hakan Arslan, costumes by Selin Ölçen, sound design by Yunus Yılmaz, lighting by Utku Kara and dramaturgy by Şeyma Yıldız.