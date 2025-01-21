Istanbul’s iconic patisserie set to reopen its doors

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s historic Markiz Patisserie, one of the emblems of the city’s famous İstiklal Street, will once again open its doors to enthusiasts as works continue to restore the landmark business to its former glory.

Avedis Ohanyan Çakır founded the iconic patisserie in 1940 on the location of the former Lebon Patisserie. Since then, it had become a popular destination for academics and literary luminaries. Financial difficulties, however, forced the patisserie, serving as one of the city's memorable sites, to shut its doors back in 2013.

After more than a decade, efforts intensified to bring the renowned patisserie back to its feet.

Ömer Esen, a board member of one of the two companies that purchased the historic patisserie, told the weekly Gazete Oksijen that after five years of intense negotiations, they have finally completed the acquisition of Markiz.

This development followed years of warm social and business ties between the last proprietors of Markiz and the families of Esen and Erkul, Esen pointed out, noting that they were frequently visiting the iconic patisserie in past times.

As it has done throughout its history since Lebon, Markiz will bring the precise patisserie tradition back to the present when it is completely reopened in the near future, according to Esen.

Esen further reassured the enthusiasts of the originality of the well-known pastry once it is reopened, highlighting their efforts to preserve its culture and history.

“All thanks to our research and the conclusions we have drawn from the archives we have put together with the invaluable assistance of our supporters, we will open the patisserie by sticking to its original menu, maintaining its original layout and design, and maintaining the service culture and quality it has established,” he explained.

They will meticulously design everything at the famed patisserie, ranging from the presentation sets and display window designs to staff uniforms, Esen pointed out.

In a bid to enable the visitors to share their recollections and create a soulful book of memory, they will also activate the website of the patisserie.