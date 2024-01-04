Istanbul’s historical places increase visitor numbers

ISTANBUL

As Istanbul's historical sites are flooded with visitors, historical structures affiliated with the National Palaces in the country welcomed more than 7 million visitors in 2023.

The number of visitors to the palaces, mansions, pavilions and museums increased by 9 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching 7,261,241.

According to 2023 data, Topkapı Palace, one of the most important monuments inherited from the Ottoman civilization, hosted 3,474,760 people. It was followed by Dolmabahçe Palace with 1,421,055 tourists.

Beylerbeyi Palace, the only palace on the Anatolian side, took its place among the historical buildings that increased the number of its visitors. The palace increased the number of visitors to 513,100. The fact that the garden and historical quay of the palace were open until 10 p.m. throughout the summer months and cafeteria services were effective in this increase.

Küçüksu Pavilion was another popular spot for tourists on the Anatolian side, with 191,105 visitors.

The number of people visiting the National Palaces Painting Museum increased to 459,835. The museum, the only representative of Ottoman painting, became one of the important culture and art stops of 2023.

The Painting Museum in Beşiktaş is one of the peaceful places of the city with its hundreds of rare works exhibited in 34 sections, as well as its beautiful garden, cafe and tea room, which draw interest as well as the artworks. The number of people visiting the museum increased to 459,835 last year.

The Museum of Islamic Civilizations (IMM), which brings together technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage of history, was also one of the addresses that increased the number of visitors. IMM, which is located within the Çamlıca Mosque complex and has been visited free of charge since its opening in April 2022, was visited by 800,000 people in 2023.

The Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum, where priceless glassworks are exhibited, was also one of the favorite places of the people in the city. In addition to glass works, the museum was one of the peaceful stops of 2023 with its grove area, which is home to hundreds of tree species and animal and bird species, such as rabbits and peacocks, as well as a children's park and cafe.

Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum hosted 150,000 people in 2023.