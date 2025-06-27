Istanbul’s airports host nearly 50 mln passengers from January-May

 Istanbul’s two airports hosted 49.9 million passengers in the first five months of the year, according to data from the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI).

The number of passengers increased by 2.5 million compared to the same period last year.

Of the 49.9 million passengers, 31.8 million used the IGA Istanbul Airport. Some 6.8 million of that number flew on domestic flights and 25.5 million traveled on international flights.

In the same period last year, 31.2 million passengers used the IGA Istanbul Airport, 6.6 million of whom went on domestic flights and 31.2 million flew internationally.

Meanwhile, the Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the Anatolian side of Istanbul carried 18 million passengers from January - May, 7.7 million of which were domestic and 10.3 million were international passengers.

In the first five months last year, the airport hosted 16.1 million passengers, 5.7 million on domestic flights and 8.5 million of whom flew on international flights.

The number of flights at the two airports also rose from January-May, as the IGA Istanbul Airport’s flights reached 212,978 -- 46,257 of which were domestic and 166,721 international -- up 5,124 flights versus the same period last year.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport’s number of flights in the first five months reached 105,278, up 8,315 flights. Of the total, 61,410 flights were domestic and 105,278 were international.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Ataturk Airport -- an executive airport on the European side of Istanbul, open only to private jets -- saw 10.8 million flights in the same period, up from 10.7 million.

Istanbul’s airports operated 329,141 flights in January-May, up from 315,593 in the same period last year.

Moscow ready for next round of Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul: Putin
