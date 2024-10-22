Istanbul unveils redesigned street vendor carts

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Municipality has unveiled new designs for the city’s iconic mobile carts selling simit (a circular bread typically coated in sesame seeds), chestnuts and corn.

Starting on Oct. 25, the redesigned carts will be showcased at Beşiktaş Square, adding a fresh and modern look to these street vendors.

According to a statement from the municipality, its body for urban design has worked to create more innovative and aesthetically pleasing mobile units. The revamped carts will soon be visible in many of Istanbul’s bustling streets.

The project features a total of nine different design concepts across three main models: Arched, cheerful modern and totem.

Each new unit is equipped with solar panels, enhancing energy efficiency, and is built with materials that make cleaning easier for vendors. Additional features include a protective cover system for cold weather and a raised platform to keep vendors off the ground, ensuring comfort and hygiene.

Special attention was given to areas of historical significance and the Bosphorus shoreline, with designs that complement the unique character of these locations.

The municipality plans to expand the new mobile units throughout the city following their debut in Beşiktaş.